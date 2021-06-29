Two kayakers reach Petone as search continues for them

Wellington.Scoop

Two kayakers reported missing in Wellington harbour have been found on the beach at Petone.

RNZ reported that police, the Maritime Unit, Coastguard and a rescue chopper had been looking for two kayakers off the south coast. Police received a report just before 8am from someone who had witnessed a kayaker possibly in difficulty near Seatoun. A second kayaker was seen paddling towards the first.

The person making the report believed the kayakers were headed towards Eastbourne.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster’s comments about kayakers off Wellington’s south coast “It is the sort of the thing you go what on earth are you thinking. It’s absolutely nuts being out in those kind of weather conditions.” pic.twitter.com/JXU1rih3Hi — Nick James (@nickpgjames) June 28, 2021

Police urge people to avoid or delay any unnecessary outdoor activities given the severe weather in Wellington. Conditions are dangerous on the water and on the roads due to high winds.

Ōwhiro Bay resident Eugene Doyle told RNZ they were following the advice from forecasters and authorities.

“There will be a few houses that would be vulnerable to evacuation but given the angle of attack, not a lot of people are going to evacuate because you’d be moving people into quite a dangerous area. We’re hunkering down and the community is pretty well prepared.”

He said the main issue was that vulnerable parts of the beach required grading.

“What’s actually happened over time is you have this build up and it’s like a big driveway that the sea can run up to, hit the footpath and charge across the road and say hello to the residents.

Another resident, Chris Loveday, told Morning Report the swell had picked up and there was strong wind, but the swells were a still long way from houses.

“In terms of houses, last year it was about half a dozen houses that were badly affected by it [swells]. I’m one of those houses, so we’re just keeping our eyes on the wave at the moment and bracing ourselves.”

He said they were a lot more prepared this year, with with some sandbags on standby.