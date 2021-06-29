New greener transport plan (with no funding) will make network “safer and more sustainable”

News from Greater Wellington Regional Council

The 2021 Regional Land Transport Plan (RLTP) was adopted at today’s regional council meeting. The RLTP integrates transport planning for the region, outlines the strategic direction for transport and details transport investment planned for the next six years in the context of consistency with the Government Policy Statement on Land Transport.

“This is a timely plan and a great day for a region looking ahead at the fundamental role of transport in regional development and its role in climate change mitigation”, says Greater Wellington Chair Daran Ponter.

“The plan will move us towards a safer and more sustainable transport network. It provides for efficient connections that make it easier to move people and freight, and has a direct impact on making the region a desirable place in which to live and work.”

But with regional transport emissions continuing to grow, the plan also focuses on the climate change-related issues of decarbonising transport and encouraging a shift from cars to public or active modes of transport,

“We have increased the plan’s emissions reduction target to align with advice from the Climate Change Commission and with feedback from the community to be more ambitious on addressing climate change,” says deputy chair and chair of the Regional Transport Committee, Adrienne Staples.

The plan’s 30 year vision is for Wellington to become a connected region with safe, accessible and liveable spaces, where people can easily, safely and sustainably access the places that matter to them, where goods are moved efficiently, sustainably and reliably.

Its three 10 year headline targets are a 35 percent reduction in transport-generated carbon emissions (up from the initially proposed 30 per cent); a 40 percent increase in the share of journeys which use active and public transport; and a 40 percent reduction in deaths and serious injuries on the region’s roads;

In a staged approach to meeting these targets, over the next three years significant investment will be prioritised in five areas: making walking, cycling and public transport a safe and attractive option for more trips; building public transport capacity and reliability; improving access to key destinations including the port, airport and hospitals; improving safety and building greater resilience into the transport network.

Key areas of activity include increasing long haul and regional rail capacity, progressing a national ticketing system, implementing the Wellington state highway Road to Zero programme and building resilience into the regional transport network.

“This is a bold plan that looks out decades into the future. It will be integral to how we live. It deals with how we connect with each other, stay safe on and around the roads, design connected but compact communities, and meet the challenge of climate change. It is a fundamental blueprint for the future, an antidote to urban sprawl, and rising congestion and emissions,” says Adrienne Staples.

The RLTP is a statutory document developed by the Regional Transport Committee, which comprises members from the regional council, KiwiRail and Waka Kotahi and mayors from territorial authorities within the region.

It has no inherent funding and provides the platform for the region’s bids for funding from the National Land Transport Fund. Project funding is contingent on its inclusion in the RLTP and must pass Waka Kotahi’s business case and other funding approval processes, as well as council long-term plan processes, before it is awarded.

The Regional Council has adopted the Greater Wellington Regional Public Transport Plan (RPTP) 2021-2031, which is a blueprint for mobilising greener, more sustainable and more customer friendly public transport in the region, after an overwhelming positive public response of 2750 submissions.

The RPTP’s core priorities are contributing to the regional target of a 40% increase in active and public transport ‘mode share’ by 2030, the decarbonisation of the public transport fleet by 2030 including all electric buses on core services, and continuing to improve customer experience across all aspects of the network, including integrated fares and ticketing, advanced electronic information and Total Mobility Service provision.

The Plan was met with overwhelming public support for the key strategic priorities, in particular the ‘mode share’ shift and decarbonisation targets which will maintain our region as leaders in sustainable public transport.

Council Chair Daran Ponter says the programme of work outlined in this Plan will build on Wellington’s strong public transport culture with a clear long term investment plan to build capacity, quality and enhanced connectivity in and between the different residential, retail and employment hubs across the region.

“Public transport is a corner-stone to the livelihood of our region, with the Wellington region having the highest per capita public transport patronage of any city in New Zealand,” says Cr Ponter.

Cr Ponter believes that the COVID-19 pandemic helped shape the bold targets to make public transport more adaptable for growth, more climate focused and more accessible for our diverse communities.

“During the challenging time of the pandemic, our region saw how essential public transport is for day-to-day life and how more than ever we need to be bold and innovative to adapt to a changing world. The Council and Transport Committee took this opportunity to fine-tune the focus of these bold targets which have been well received by the public.”

Transport Committee Chair Cr Roger Blakeley says this Plan will establish our region as a world leader in addressing transport carbon emissions and climate change.

“As a first point of call, we will decarbonise the bus fleet, further electrify our longer distance rail services and introduce electric ferries.

“The Plan’s targets are new and exciting and will see significant investment underpin the transformation of public transport services throughout the region. In particular, major investments are planned for new rail rolling stock on the Wairarapa and Manawatu lines, as well as additional rolling stock capacity on the Metro Rail Network.

“Fundamental to the Plan’s success is the support and integration of other national and regional transport plans and projects. To name a few, these include the Wellington Regional Land Transport Plan, ‘Let’s Get Wellington Moving’, the Wellington Regional Growth Framework and the National Ticketing Solution,” says Cr Blakeley.

Cr Blakeley emphasises that the Plan continues to look to the future, by committing to investigating new and emerging technologies, such as public transport on demand and digitally integrating services with other transport providers outside of conventional public transport.

Metlink General Manager Scott Gallacher says a key focus over the next three years of the RPTP will be working with all partners on ways to lift the terms and conditions of public transport operational staff, including bus drivers.

“We’ll be working on a range of targeted approaches towards solving the shortage of bus drivers, to ensure the enduring reliability and punctuality of bus services that passengers expect.

“This Plan also puts a strong focus on improving the accessibility of our services to serve our diverse region, and enhancing the passenger experience through a range of initiatives, including improved signage, bus stops and shelters,” says Mr Gallacher.

The RPTP formally establishes a new unit to operate an express bus service between the Railway Station and the Airport, which will be an integral part of the Metlink network and feature on RTI electronic information boards and the Metlink app and website.

This RPTP will be available to the public next week via the Greater Wellington Website, and hard copies will be available in local libraries in mid-July.

