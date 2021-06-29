We’re back to Level One tomorrow; some Tasman flights resume next week

Wellington.Scoop

Wellington will move back to alert level 1 from midnight tonight, and Cabinet has agreed to resume travel with some (but not all) Australian states from Monday.

RNZ reports: Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says wastewater results continue to show no detection of Covid-19 at any of the sites around Wellington city, Hutt Valley or Porirua.

He told the 1pm press conference that a further 7250 tests were processed yesterday, all with negative test results. There are no new cases detected in the community, but there are four new cases in managed isolation.

The Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said over 2000 of the tests yesterday were in the Wellington region. He said since alert level 2 there have been more than 8200 tests in the capital – approaching 2 percent of the population. “While the job is not done, there’s no denying this is a milestone,” he said.

Level 2 after tourist’s partner developed covid

Alert level 2 for Wellington had been due to end at midnight if there were no further changes. The pause on all trans-Tasman travel was due to expire at the same time, but has been extended to midnight on Sunday for Victoria, South Australia, ACT and Tasmania.

The travel pause with NSW, Western Australia and Queensland is to continue beyond Sunday.

Hipkins said that to be eligible to fly from Australia once travel resumes for the relevant states from Monday, travellers must not have been in New South Wales on or after 11.59pm on 22 June or in Queensland, the Northern Territory or Western Australia on or after 10.30pm on 26 June.

Those times align with when New Zealand’s pauses came into effect, Hipkins said.

People travelling from Victoria, SA, ACT and Tasmania would also be required to return a negative pre-departure test within 72 hours when leaving Australia.

“The health advice is that the spread of Covid-19 in these parts of Australia has been contained at this point,” Hipkins said. “We’ll keep a close eye on all of this over the next few days but the decision in principle allows people to plan.”

Hipkins says detailed risk assessments had been completed for each state and territory. “We want to ensure New Zealanders aren’t unnecessarily barred from travelling back into New Zealand where there is no risk or very low risk of Covid-19, but we will be monitoring the situation very closely.

New South Wales was regarded as the highest risk state in Australia, he said.

News from Capital and Coast District Health Board

Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast DHBs continue to test for COVID-19 across the region, with 1756 swabs carried out on Monday. The Government is encouraging people in the Wellington region who were at a location of interest or who are symptomatic to seek a test. People should call Healthline (0800 358 5453) or their GP for advice on testing and referral to a booking centre.

Locations and hours for our CTCs are available on the DHBs’ websites: www.ccdhb.org.nz/our-services/covid-19-community-based-assessment-centres-cbacs and www.huttvalleydhb.org.nz/your-health-services/covid-19-community-based-assessment-centres-cbacs.

Testing priority continues to be given to those individuals who have a booking, or who have been to a location of interest or are symptomatic.

Alert level 2 door screening and visitor provisions also remain in place at the region’s hospitals – Hutt Hospital, Kenepuru Community Hospital, and Wellington Regional Hospital. There will be a slight loosening of visitor restrictions, and a winding down of door screening, at hospital entrances from 6am on Wednesday.

