Breaker Bay residents returning home, as debris is cleared from south coast roads



Photo from WCC

News from WCC

Wellington City Civil Defence Controller Derek Baxter has made the call to allow evacuated residents back to their homes in Breaker Bay immediately – but Breaker Bay Road will remain closed to through traffic for another several hours until crews have cleared debris from the roadway.

Large waves are still overtopping the seawall in one section of Owhiro Bay Parade – and the road will remain closed to through traffic, but residents can come and go.

Mr Baxter says several large swells have crossed the road in the past hour and caused damage to one house. Fire crews and contractors have been pumping seawater from one property.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to take care along the south coast today.

Earlier News from WCC

Breaker Bay Road will remain closed to all traffic, including residents, until a safety review is done at 10am today.

Wellington City Civil Defence Controller Derek Baxter says he is taking a precautionary approach based on continuing advice from MetService and NIWA that big southerly swells will continue to hit Wellington’s south coast during high tide this morning (about 9am). “The risk profile is worse than high tide last night due to the wave energy.”

The local state of emergency declared yesterday afternoon will be reviewed later this morning.

Waves overtopped the coastal roads in a number of areas early this morning, including in Breaker Bay – ad contracting crews have a big job to clear debris from roadways.

Owhiro Bay Parade to the west of the bridge will also remain closed to all but residents’ traffic this morning while the roadway is cleared.