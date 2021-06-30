Wellington Scoop
Storm Update – 10.45am Wednesday – Residents Can Return To Breaker Bay But Swells Still Causing Problems At Owhiro Bay

June 30, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – Wellington City Council

Wellington City Civil Defence Controller Derek Baxter has made the call to allow evacuated residents back to their homes in Breaker Bay immediately – but Breaker Bay Road will remain closed to through traffic for another several hours until crews have cleared debris from the roadway.

Large waves are still overtopping the seawall in one section of Owhiro Bay Parade – and the road will remain closed to through traffic but residents can come and go.

Mr Baxter says several large swells have crossed the road in the past hour and caused damage to at least one house. Fire crews and contractors have been on hand to help pump seawater from one property.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to take care and drive to the conditions along the south coast today.

