Mixed messages

by Lindsay Shelton

There were conflicting messages about covid vaccinations in the texts that thousands of Wellingtonians received last week.

Capital and Coast District Health Board announced last Thursday that “an invitation to book” a vaccination would be sent to everyone in Group 3 by the end of this month.

In recent days, we’ve been working with medical practices and primary health organisations to send text messages, emails and letters to people in our region, letting them know they are in Group 3 for the vaccine rollout and will receive an invitation to book by the end of July. pic.twitter.com/8wFEkBdR5T — Capital & Coast DHB (@CCDHB) July 1, 2021

But that’s not they were saying when my text message arrived. They had changed the message. It said only that I would be “contacted soon” with an invitation to book a vaccination. But when? “Vaccinations will take place over several months.”

And no questions were allowed. “Please do not contact your Medical Centre or respond to this message.”

Looking back through my files, I see I was first told that Group 3 vaccinations would begin at the end of May. This date was then put back several times, till now the best they can tell us is that there will be “vaccinations … over several months.”

Janet Wilson wrote about this in the DomPost.

The vaccine roll-out is the second stage of a Defensive/Offensive play that Labour needs to execute efficiently and well. At the moment, it’s doing neither, lost in a miasma of half-truths. Here’s another tool the Government could try: tell an incontrovertible truth, that there’s a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines around the world and exhort Kiwis – our great Team of Five Million – to sign up for vaccinations when they do arrive. Fact-based messaging, based on the science, worked last time round when the Government executed its Defensive play and shut our borders, didn’t it?

She added:

Other parts of the world are opening up, while we languish. The United States and parts of Europe went early and hard on their vaccine roll-out, fast-tracking approval and spending billions to secure doses. The US has more than 50 per cent of its adult population vaccinated, France has nearly 45 per cent and the UK more than 60 per cent. … What we’ve got is more delays, more uncertainty. What’s needed now, more than ever, are honest conversations, based on fact, not what’s increasingly looking like opaque butt-covering.

RNZ reported that Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins warned that vaccine stocks would be at “almost zero” by Tuesday, when the country was due to receive its next shipment which was expected to be only 150,000 doses.

The DomPost reported more about the shortfall:

“There’s low stock of vaccines, so we are having to carefully manage that and administer to the most vulnerable,” said Dr Jeff Lowe,​​ a GP at Karori Medical Centre and the chair of General Practice New Zealand. “We have had to pause our vaccine centre in Karori because the numbers [of vials] are so low. We have redistributed what we have left to other primary health organisations and have had to rebook our patients once we have confidence in supply.” The centre is one of the biggest in Wellington, with 1500 enrolled patients. It was vaccinating its own registered patients who were eligible, as well as those invited to be vaccinated if it was closest to where they live or work. Rachel Haggerty,​ the director of strategy, planning and performance at Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley District Health Boards, said vaccination at Karori Medical Centre was paused to ensure it did not move ahead of the rest of the region. …

And more from Chris Hipkins:

“We are going to be living for a couple of weeks a pretty hand-to-mouth existence when it comes to vaccines arriving and us pushing them out as quickly as we can … We have made the decision to run our vaccine stocks down to nothing so that we can keep the vaccine campaign going but it does create quite a lot of pressure on the people who are doing it and some risk if there is a delay in any of the shipments arriving.”

Which left all of us in Group 3 wondering: this month? Next month? When will we be vaccinated?

And where?

CCDHB has provided detailed information about vaccination centres at the Waiwhetu Fitness Centre, the Wainuiomata Marae, the Maraeroa Marae and the Ora Toa Takapūwāhia Medical Centre in Porirua, the Walter Nash stadium in Taita, the Lower Hutt Community Vaccination Centre on High Street, a Pacific Islanders’ church in Newtown … as well as Karori which has now been put on hold. But there’s been only passing reference to what seems to be Wellington’s major vaccination centre, in the Capital Gateway Centre; it has been mentioned only once – when the Governor-General was vaccinated there last month.

If the government has been less than specific, a wellington.scoop reader has provided more certainty about substantial vaccine orders:

We are waiting for the “millions of doses” we ordered in March to arrive when they said they would (“expected to arrive in New Zealand during the second half of the year”). We ordered 1.5 million doses of Pfizer in October 2020, with delivery from the 1st quarter 2021, that’s what we are using now. (We’ve had 1.27 million delivered so far, with 230K still to come this month). We only went all in on Pfizer in March 2021, with the order for 8.5 million doses to be delivered from July 2021 (i.e this month). Pfizer has not delayed or diverted any stock, they have delivered exactly as was contracted.

And this morning the government announced that the 150,000 doses due to arrive tomorrow had turned up yesterday. This morning’s report quotes Hipkins as saying that a million doses would be arriving this month which meant, he said, that the vaccination programme could start being ramped up.

Let’s hope that the bigger consignments will mean that vagueness about vaccination schedules can be replaced by something specific.

