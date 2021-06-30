SH1 traffic delayed by crash at Pukerua Bay

Wellington.Scoop

There was two hours of congestion on State Highway One this afternoon because of a crash near Pukerua Bay.

At 12.50, NZTA advised:

Due to a crash near Wairaka Rd in Pukerua Bay there are delays in both directions. Please pass with care while emergency services clear the incident. Police and fire on-site with tow en route.

Half an hour later:

SH1 through Pukerua Bay is now under STOP/GO. Please expect major delays in both directions as southbound queues are growing quickly back towards Paekākāriki and northbound is nearly back to Airlie Rd.

Then at 1.50pm:

The SH1 Pukerua Bay crash has been moved into the shoulder and a tow is on-site. Please continue to expect delays in both directions as southbound queues are still growing back towards Paekākāriki and northbound is congested at Airlie Rd.

The congestion took another hour to clear.