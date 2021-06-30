Wellington Scoop
Men arrested after brawl in Te Aro Park

Police were called to a brawl in Te Aro Park tonight, and social media recorded the event.

The DomPost reports that five to six people were arrested after the brawl. It says videos circulated on social media showed around 12 people involved in a fight. Six police cars were on site on Manners Street at 8:30pm.

The NZ Herald reports that when police responded, the protagonists turned on the officers and tried to prevent them from making arrests. Video filmed by witnesses shows one man repeatedly swinging at a victim before others join in.

