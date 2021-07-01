LGWM updates objectives, “to help assess options and guide next steps”

News from LGWM

A greater focus on climate change and reducing carbon emissions is just one of the changes to emerge from an update to the objectives of the Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme. The recent review has also highlighted the importance of safety as a core underpinning principle of the programme. While all the original objectives remain, two have been adjusted for the current operating environment.

The Regional Council approved the changes this week, following an earlier endorsement by the Wellington City Council. The changes have also been agreed by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

A weighting has been established for each objective, to help assess options and guide the programme’s next steps in making Wellington a more liveable and connected city. This follows recommendations by the independent Health Check report in late 2020.

Councillor Daran Ponter, Chair of Let’s Get Wellington Moving’s Governance Reference Group and Greater Wellington Regional Council Chair, says the consensus built through the objectives review is a significant step towards strong and united decision-making on preferred options that will deliver transport and economic benefits to Wellington.

“This process has clearly demonstrated the Let’s Get Wellington Moving partners are aligned on the goals of a vibrant and prosperous future for Wellington and our region. These are at the heart of why the programme exists,” Councillor Ponter says.

“We have looked closely at our objectives in light of what’s been learned during the initial business case work and taken account of new and emerging issues. These include climate change, COVID-19, population growth, housing supply and policy direction changes since the programme began.”

Councillor Ponter says the three programme funding partners are also committed to prioritising safety for all road users to help prevent deaths and injuries.

“In addition to safety being integral in the design of all potential solutions, it is included as a weighted objective to enable a clear understanding of the trade-offs between potential options, as part of multi-criteria analysis and other evaluation processes. Safety already features strongly in the projects being delivered and consulted on first, including Thorndon Quay/Hutt Road and Central City Pedestrian improvements, safer speeds along State Highway 1 and a new, safe Cobham Drive crossing.”

The confirmed objectives are for a transport system that delivers:

greater liveability, including enhanced urban amenity and development

more efficient and reliable transport access

reduced carbon emissions by increasing mode shift away from reliance on private vehicles

improved safety for all users, and

resilience and adaptability to disruptions and future uncertainty.

Mayor Andy Foster says Let’s Get Wellington Moving’s aim of moving more people with fewer vehicles to achieve its vision hadn’t changed, but the adjustments reinforced a clear and united voice among the partners.

“Continuing and accelerating our long-standing work to move more people on foot, bike or public transport is essential to reducing congestion and addressing our carbon challenges.

“These well-defined objectives give the programme a strong and clear mandate to get on with its job and stay focused on what matters most to our communities. There is also a strong alignment with the liveability goals of Council’s Planning for Growth programme. Later in the year I look forward to hearing public feedback on the Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme proposals and the weightings that underpin them,” Mayor Foster says.

Waka Kotahi Director Regional Relationships Emma Speight says the programme’s objectives also lined up closely with the Government Policy Statement (GPS) on land transport.

“The GPS is our guide for improving safety for everyone using the transport network, providing new and better options for people and freight, improving urban form, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions from transport,” she says.

“The updated and prioritised objectives pave the way for us to really deliver the change Wellingtonians have been asking for.”

Let’s Get Wellington Moving is a $6.4 billion multi-decade programme of investment in Wellington’s transport and urban development future. It is a joint initiative between Wellington City Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council, and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, with support of Mana Whenua partners Taranaki Whānui and Ngāti Toa.