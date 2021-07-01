How to cross the road?

by Lindsay Shelton

What’s the best way for a pedestrian or a cyclist to cross four lanes of traffic on Cobham Drive? After some years of indecision, the people at LGWM this week came up with the answer. (And no, it’s not the design that is shown above.)

Traffic lights are the choice made by LGWM. It’s not a choice that everyone supports.

As Benoit Pette points out today on his Inside Wellington blog:

The traffic light option has already been consulted on, with a petition where +7,500 people said they favoured a bridge or an underpass. The number of signees is significant and I wonder how many more would be needed before LGWM started accepting that their preferred option is simply not wanted.

And more:

Anyone commuting from the East would be horrified at this option or anything that could make the traffic more horrendous. At present, the bus service is way below the one of a car, there are roadworks everywhere (for cycleways, for pipes, for office buildings), and the lack of the airport flyer means countless taxis clogging the commute. So even for a cycling advocate like me, I can’t imagine the traffic light option other than punishment, one that will alienate more people against the Council. Even Tamatha Paul, whose green credentials can’t be questioned, has said “You don’t shift mode or shift behaviour by making something inconvenient where there are no other alternatives.“ Soon, it will be hard to figure out what will make the city unpassable: the trucks lining up for the Shelly Bay development, those for the Airport expansion or queues at the traffic lights! To support their recommendation, LGWM explains that traffic lights would add up to 15 seconds to the average vehicle travel times.

Now, while the rest of the document might breathe expertise, this unsupported assumption doesn’t stack up in the real world: in the morning, when queues build-up to the traffic lights, it will be way more than 15 seconds added to each journey. I have studied traffic and group motion in a previous life, and I can categorically say this number … is well underestimated.

Two years ago, also writing on Inside Wellington, Ian Apperley opposed traffic lights on Cobham Drive, calling them “cheap, nasty and potentially unsafe”. He wrote:

It’s a diabolical road at the best of times and when you add frequent sun-strike over winter in both directions, and days of heavy weather, the surges in traffic make it downright dangerous. Even if traffic is backed up to the airport, which it frequently is, the areas where they are mooting a traffic light pedestrian crossing are often filled with fast moving blocs of cars as they negotiate the primary roundabout. It’s disingenuous to suggest that it won’t make a jot of difference. It will absolutely increase congestion on that road. Similar installations around the city and countryside have proven that fact. The lights cause surges, the surges cause waves, and traffic congestion goes up.

Ian liked this Hovenring idea from Delft, where it cost 6.3million euros.

Given that LGWM is planning to spend billions, it does not seem unreasonable to spend some millions on an over-bridge or a hovenring-like construction. But we can’t have nice things because we always want the cheapest option, based on 1950’s traffic planning it seems, as fast as we can because it is “low-hanging fruit”, with no thought for unintended consequences. The best thing about a hovenring style construction would be that everyone remains happy. Pedestrians, cyclists, drivers, and transporters.

Now everyone is being invited to offer their opinions to LGWM, at this address. Submissions close at the end of this month. Do you agree with the 7500 people who signed the petition to oppose lights? Or do you agree with the LGWM plan that ignores their views.

Here’s how LGWM summarise what they’re trying to achieve:

We know that some people take risks crossing in this area, as it’s a long way (1.8km) between safe crossing points. A person was killed while trying to cross in 2016, and there are reports of near misses. We want to make it safer and more convenient to get around the Eastern Suburbs by bike or by foot, to help reduce congestion and emissions from short car trips.

But bear in mind: LGWM have other preoccupations as well. They’ve just updated their objectives, and announcing this today they say they’ve adjusted weightings to help assess their options and guide their next steps; their goals include a vibrant and prosperous future for Wellington, and they’ve taken account of new and emerging issues. They’ve also included safety “as a weighted objective to enable a clear understanding of the trade-offs between potential options, as part of multi-criteria analysis and other evaluation processes.” Verbosity? Let’s hope they still have time to work out the best way of crossing the road.