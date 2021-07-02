Wellington Scoop
Burst watermain in Grenada South causes reservoir levels to drop

We have identified a burst watermain from the Grenada South reservoir. The leak is greater than the supply, and therefore the reservoir level has dropped dramatically.

We have identified the source of the leak. We anticipate that service will be restored by 3.30pm.

Only 8 residents have been affected by loss of service through this pipe fracture.

We are asking people in the affected area to avoid using water until the reservoir is full. We have bottled water available on site to affected residents.

When supply is back on, the water will be cloudy so it is important that when that happens customers should be advised to run a cold tap for a few minutes to clear any air pockets and cloudy water from the pipes before using hot taps, dishwashers and washing machines.

