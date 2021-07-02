Chocolate Fans To Descend On Chocstock This Weekend

Press Release – Chocstock

Hundreds of chocolate lovers will descend on Eva Street and Hannah’s Laneway this weekend to meet the best craft chocolate makers at Chocstock, New Zealand’s first craft chocolate festival.

The brainchild of WCF and The Chocolate Bar, the Festival celebrates NZ’s local craft chocolate industry, featuring makers including Baron Hasselfhoff’s, Lucid Chocolatier, Ocho, Foundry Chocolate, Shirl & Moss, Raglan Chocolate and Flint Chocolate.

Bird Snake, Melbourne Craft Chocolate maker, is unable to attend the Festival in person due to Covid-19 restrictions, but their chocolate will be available to taste and buy. Eva Street and Hannah’s Laneway will also offer everything from a beer made with WCF cocoa nibs, to a chocolate calzone and specially created desserts. QT will also offer their limited edition Chocstock cocktail over the weekend.

Matt Williams, General Manager of WCF, says he’s relieved the Festival can go ahead, following the lifting of Level 2 Covid-19 restrictions.

“The last week has been tense. Like all other Wellingtonians, we’ve been hoping we avoid a Covid-19 outbreak for the health and well-being of our city. So heading back to Level 1 is a relief on many levels, let alone for all the hospitality businesses that have been on a knife-edge. Being able to go ahead with Chocstock, celebrate our makers and our Laneway neighbours is something we don’t take for granted,” says Matt Williams.

Saturday 3 July is entirely sold out, with only a handful of tickets left for Sunday. The Whiskey & Chocolate pairing event is sold out, and Beer & Chocolate Pairing Event close to being sold out. A large crowd is also expected at tonight’s VIP Launch Event.

Luke Owen Smith, Founder of The Chocolate Bar, is excited to see chocolate fans meet the makers and learn more about the craft of chocolate.

“Craft chocolate is like craft beer or fine wine. Makers explore the flavours of different cocoa beans, varieties, and origins with their bars. Some of the best award-winning bars will be on offer this weekend; it will be a true chocolate lovers paradise,” says Luke Owen Smith.

The 2021 Chocstock event has been made possible thanks to funding from the Wellington City Council, and support from a range of partners. You can find out more here https://www.wcf.co.nz/chocstock.

About Wellington Chocolate Factory

Nestled in the heart of Eva Street (Wellington’s most sought-after foodie laneway), Wellington Chocolate factory has been lovingly handcrafting New Zealand’s finest small-batch chocolate since 2013.

New Zealand’s original, organic, bean-to-bar chocolate producer offers ‘true to the bean’ flavours, with nothing added except what matters, allowing the taste and real character of its beans to shine. Great New Zealand Chocolate that’s organic, sustainable, and contributing to a better world – Wellington Chocolate Factory sources only the highest quality beans from ethical suppliers – supporting local farmers and ensuring fair trade; creating a better world, one bean at a time.

About The Chocolate Bar

The Chocolate Bar is New Zealand’s premiere craft chocolate retailer and subscription service. Chocolate aficionado Luke Owen Smith curates monthly boxes of quality craft chocolate, as well as offering a range of gift boxes and a vast selection of bars from around the world. Craft chocolate makers are popping up all over the globe as part of the growing bean-to-bar movement and each month Luke selects the best of the best to be delivered to your door. All the chocolate you’ll find at The Chocolate Bar is made from scratch, from the bean, using the highest quality and most ethically traded cacao in the world. Once you’ve gone craft, you can’t go back!

