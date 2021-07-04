Conversion? No … demolition

by Lindsay Shelton

The number of its parishioners had shrunk to less than a score, so it was inevitable that this beautiful 1960s Brooklyn church would have to find a new use. But was demolition inevitable?

Demolition wasn’t mentioned when the Modernist St Matthew’s Church, designed by leading Wellington architect Derek Wilson, was advertised for sale at the end of last year. The DomPost described it as

a stunning, architecturally designed mid-century building that’s ripe for conversion into character flats … The building is so large that it would be possible to build three flats on the top floor, one of which would occupy the steep-roofed nave. A fourth could take up the lower floor – currently being used by a kindergarten.

But that wasn’t the plan of the developer who bought the church. A few days ago it was knocked down, a beautiful work of 1960s modernist architecture destroyed.

The NZ Herald reported in February:

“Shocked” residents of Brooklyn are scrambling to see if anything can be done to save a local church from being demolished – despite the fact the building is to be considered for heritage status. St Matthew’s Church in Brooklyn could be knocked down before the Wellington City Council has an opportunity to declare it a heritage building … The building on Washington Ave has been bought by a property developer who has sought and received a Certificate of Compliance from the council to confirm the demolition could happen without a resource consent.

Daniel Clendon told the Herald there was “shock and concern” among the Brooklyn community that the well-loved and regularly-used building could be getting knocked down. “It’s a modernist building and really remarkable for its time,” he said. “Unfortunately the modernist buildings haven’t had a lot of protections because they’re not really old.”

The church was placed on the Wellington City Council’s draft heritage list last November, during the sale of the deconsecrated building. But it hadn’t been processed for the official heritage protection that it deserved. And now … it’s gone.