Six contacts still being traced; most Australian flights re-starting tomorrow

News from Ministry of Health

Contact tracing teams are still following up six contacts of the infected Australian tourist infected with covid who visited Wellington between 19 and 21 June.

So far, 2,710 people have been identified as contacts.

Of those, 2,649 or 98% have returned a negative result, an increase of 22 negative test results since Friday.

33 people have been granted a clinical exemption and 21 require no further action.

We are continuing to advise people who live in Wellington or who were in the region between 19 June and 21 June to check the locations of interest and to immediately isolate and get tested if they were at any of these places at the specified times.

Earlier contact reports

The travel pause for South Australia, ACT, Tasmania and Victoria will lift at 11.59pm tonight. The travel pause for Western Australia, Northern Territory, New South Wales and Queensland remains in place and will be reviewed on Tuesday.

Travellers to New Zealand must not have been in Queensland, the Northern Territory or Western Australia on or after 10.30pm (NZT) on 26 June. They must also not have been in New South Wales on or after 11.59pm (NZT) on 22 June.

For those now able to travel from Australia, a negative pre-departure test within 72 hours of departure is required for all passengers before boarding flights to New Zealand.