36 organisations seeking trial of free public transport in Wellington

News from VUWSA

The Victoria University Students Association has come together with 36 local community groups and has launched a petition calling on the government to fund a trial of free public transport for Community Service Card holders and students in the Greater Wellington region.

Sign our petition here to call for more equitable, affordable, accessible, and climate friendly public transport.

We are currently facing a housing crisis and climate crisis. The Greater Wellington Region is an increasingly unaffordable place to live. The current system does not provide the basic essential needs for our city, especially the most marginalised communities within the Wellington region. We have to forego basic needs and services to access public transport.

The Pо̄neke Collective for Public Transport Equity has also sent an open letter to Transport Minister Michael Wood calling on him to work together with the Greater Wellington Regional Council to implement this trial.

The letter reads as follows:

Dear Minister of Transport, Michael Wood, We are writing to ask for the Government to work with the Greater Wellington Regional Council (GWRC) to run a trial of free public transport for Community Service Card holders and tertiary students in the Greater Wellington region at both on- and off-peak hours. We, the Pōneke Collective for Public Transport Equity, are a broad collective of community-based groups, led by the values of equity, accessibility, and community. Our member groups are set out at the end of this letter. The Greater Wellington Region is an increasingly unaffordable place to live and it can be inaccessible to travel, particularly for students, renters and community service card holders. Affordable and accessible public transport is an essential tool that would benefit all tertiary students and people who have community service cards. The current system does not provide the basic essential needs for our communities. Rising housing costs now account for a greater proportion of living costs and many people have been forced out of the city. So for many the cost of public transport has risen, and it is a major portion of people’s income. The cost of public transport is a critical factor for whether a person can participate freely in work, study, the community and other important aspects of life. We envision a Wellington Region where public transport is accessible, affordable and fosters connection. However, the current state of public transport does not reflect the needs of our region, nor allow people to live with dignity. We therefore ask for a public transport trial for the Greater Wellington region that is similar to the one that is planned for Auckland, but with some key differences. We ask that as well as community services card holders, the trial includes all full-time and part-time tertiary students who are based in the greater Wellington region. We ask that fares should be completely free, to tackle transport poverty and provide a research comparison with the Auckland pilot. We ask that the fare reduction should apply at all hours because CSC holders and students need to travel at on-peak hours. We ask that the trial include all trains, buses, the cable car and harbour ferries sitting under the leadership of local authorities, and any future public transport systems to be implemented. We ask that the pilot begin no later than June 2023. The transport sector is one of the biggest contributors to New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions. Our proposal is a great example of a policy to fulfil Recommendation 17 of the Climate Change Commission report, Ināia tonu nei: a low emissions future for Aotearoa, which recommends lowering fares to encourage public transport use. A key progress indicator for this recommendation is that the Government substantially increases funding for public transport. Having free public transport for students and community service card holders is an important step to ensuring a just and equitable transition to a low emissions Aotearoa. We tautoko the efforts and advocacy of bus drivers in their fight for fair pay and adequate working conditions. We urge the government to listen to their calls for good working conditions and a fair wage. The proposal will make our region more affordable, liveable and connected. We request a meeting with you to discuss how we can make this trial happen for our region. Is there a time you could meet with representatives of our coalition? Kind regards,

Pōneke Collective for Public Transport Equity

List of Organisations:

New Zealand Union of Student Associations

Victoria University of Wellington Student Association

Massey at Wellington Student’s Association

Āwhina | Maori Student Support @ Victoria University of Wellington

Young Greens at Victoria

VicLabour

Victoria University of Wellington Commerce Students’ Society

Disabled Students Association of Victoria University Wellington

CCS Disability Action

Disabled Persons Assembly New Zealand

New Zealand Disabled Students Association

Public Service Association

Hospo Workers Union

Hutt Valley Benefit Education Service Trust

NZ Beneficiaries and Unemployed Workers Union

Wellington City Mission

Free Store Wellington

Catholic Social Services

Downtown Community Ministries

Urban Vision

Anglican Advocacy Wellington

Blueprint Church

St Thomas Anglican Church, Newtown

Lyall Bay Community Church

Stillwaters Community Association

Aro Valley Community Centre

The Common Unity Project Aotearoa

KiwiClass

ChangeMakers Resettlement Forum

Community Law Wellington and Hutt Valley

Citizens Advice Bureau

Etc English Teaching College

Tauira Pasifika

Kāpiti Climate Change Action Group

Generation Zero

Low Carbon Kāpiti