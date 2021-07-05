Lorde’s Days Bay show sells out in minutes

News from Frontier Touring

Frontier Touring and Eccles Entertainment are thrilled to announce that after going on sale today at midday, Lorde’s shows in Lower Hutt (Days Bay on March 1), Upper Moutere and Havelock North all sold out in a matter of minutes.

Lorde’s New Zealand dates are part of the huge global tour, which includes stops across Europe, United Kingdom and North America in 2022. Lorde’s entire North American and UK tour also sold out in record time.

Renowned for her enthralling vocals and commanding stage presence, Lorde never fails to impress on the live stage. Visiting cities across Australia and New Zealand for the first time since her sold out 2017 national tour, don’t miss your chance to catch this epic performer live next year.

Tickets for remaining New Zealand shows in New Plymouth at the Bowl of Brooklands and in Auckland at Outer Fields at Western Springs are on sale now but are expected to sell out soon.

Second shows have already been added in Melbourne and Sydney.

LORDE: SOLAR POWER TOUR

NEW ZEALAND – FEBRUARY & MARCH 2022

Presented by Frontier Touring (Australia & New Zealand)

& Eccles Entertainment (New Zealand)

