Grading sand and gravel; Owhiro Bay residents ramp up pressure on WCC

Report from Eugene Doyle

WCC and the Owhiro Bay Residents Association had an excellent, action-oriented meeting today to drive progress on the grading of the sand and gravel ramp at Owhiro Bay which is threatening houses and road access to Te Kopahou/Red Rocks. The meeting also covered the need to kick off better processes, better outcomes for coastal communities.

The WCC decision to lodge a resource consent application for immediate grading of the top of the ramp at Owhiro Bay is a victory for determined community action, for science-based advice, and for improved processes between the Council and communities.

The Council-commissioned eCoast report on Owhiro Bay advises that the “no regrets” course of action should include as first steps monitoring and beach grading, something that was routinely done in the past and which members of our community have been pushing for years.

The Council confirmed at today’s meeting with the Owhiro Bay Residents Association that the application for beach grading would be lodged as early as tomorrow.

With the experts telling us that grading in this situation is a no-brainer and with risk to life, property and city-owned assets remaining significant, we need to see the Regional Council respond immediately to this long-overdue application. We want the diggers in next week, exposing several metres of seawall that can act as a brake on sea swell hitting our narrowest points and threatening homes and access to kilometres of Wellington’s recreational playground.

If GWRC are less than prompt, we will be pushing to see the work done without consent as an emergency under the Local Government Act. Winter is far from over and time and the tide waits for no-one.

We really appreciate WCC’s determination to advance this work quickly. At the meeting Bradley Singh, WCC head of roading and infrastructure, and the Council’s Chief Operating Officer James Roberts, both recognised the importance of getting cracking on the grading and the associated monitoring programme that will inform future decisions.

Both officers were supportive of the Owhiro community’s determination to launch a working group with WCC to pilot how coastal communities and the Council can develop robust processes to deliver practical mitigation strategies to ensure communities, visitors and road users enjoy the coast for many decades to come. WCC will formally respond shortly.

This is about more democracy everywhere, co-design between community, council and experts, and processes that ensure what should be done is done.