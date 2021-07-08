Saving an 800-year-old tree

by Helene Ritchie

Our little Fantl family gathered this week in Otari/Wilton Bush alongside a very tall female rimu, 800 years old, strong trunk, firm roots far into the ground, newly protected by a viewing platform for all to see. We were Michele, Dan, Ezra, Jonty, Ira, Carol – daughter-in-law, grandsons, son and nieces.

The children and a teacher from Otari School sang a waiata. Ira, a former pupil, recalled how he had led children from other schools through the bush, naming the trees and savouring the ether.

The 800-year-old tree, newly named Moko, stood tall, reaching to the sky, with just a few epiphytes clinging to her upper limbs.

Had it not been for my only uncle, Bob Fantl, she would have been felled long ago, chopped up, maybe carted to a new ‘tip’, chucked away, demolished. Instead, Bobby, Bauhaus modernist architect and a father of the environment movement, appealed to the Courts .

He had decided in the late seventies to oppose a road through Otari, to save the tree and thereby to save Otari. The Council had had other plans. They were to cut a swathe through Otari, to smash and destroy all in its way, to leave Otari a wrecked mess as the road carried on its merry way to a proposed new tip – Wharangi.

Bob won. He saved Otari/Wilton’s Bush, and he saved the tree.

He had come fresh from the huge 60s campaign which tried to stop the Thorndon motorway from desecrating the historic Bolton Street cemetery, splitting both Thorndon and Wellington people in vigorous debate.

Bob lived opposite in Wilton Road, daily walked the paths of Otari into his nineties, and had planted 3 trees there, one for each of his wife Claire, and children Judi and Peter. He breathed the air of the bush just 10 minutes from the CBD. He was a man of the mountains and the bush, ski trekking back country in the Southern Alps, exchanging trips and tips with Peter, my partner and our children, and habitually skiing down from the Ruapehu crater on Christmas Day.

Life for him had started differently, skiing and hiking in the forests of his mountain town of Reichenberg in Czechoslovakia before his mother, my grandmother, had sent 15 year old Bob away from the Nazis on a train to England, with other children most of whom were never to see their parents again.

The family is grateful for the effort and foresight of the Otari/Wilton Trust, today led by Phil Parnell, who have recognised Bob’s effort with the viewing platform and a plaque. We are grateful too for the Wellington City Council as kaitiaki of this taonga and of the uniqueness that Otari is.

Moko stands proud testimony to what mayor Foster described as gradually changing values with changing days. We wish her a long life.