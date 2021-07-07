“Significant milestone”: half a million NZers fully vaccinated

Report from RNZ

Half a million New Zealanders had received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine as of Tuesday afternoon, said Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins at a news conference in Wellington today. It was a “significant milestone”.

“A month ago we had vaccinated around a quarter of a million, so doubling that number demonstrates how the rollout has been gathering pace.”

The government was confident in the pace of the vaccine rollout – 1.27 million doses of the vaccine had been administered, an increase of more than 120,000 on last week.

“We’re making good progress in group three: in the last seven days we administered 49,000 group three vaccinations. Overall, DHBs track about 6 percent ahead of plan, slightly down on where they had been before.”

Hipkins said by the end of this week the Ministry of Health (MOH) would be seeking expressions of interest from large workforces who wanted to do on-site vaccinations for employees.

He acknowledged last Friday’s announcement on expanding the vaccinator workforce. “We have changed the medicines regulations to allow more health workers to be trained to give vaccinations.”

The Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there were about 9000 vaccinators trained for the rollout across the country.

“It’s been very encouraging to see a huge range of both registered professions and unregistered professions, or people who have left the workforce are able under the changes to the medicine regulations to vaccinate as well.”

All DHBs were now using the book my vaccine tool, with more than 325,000 future appointments already in the system, he said. The tool will go live for people in group four from 28 July.

A dedicated Covid-19 vaccination healthline will be available soon with 2000 people to support it, Bloomfield said.

Medsafe has granted provisional approval of the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and older, said Chris Hipkins.

provisional approval of the vaccine was the first step in the process.

Cabinet would weigh up options on using the Janssen vaccine follow advice from officials, with a “decision to use” expected some time in August, Hipkins said.

“New Zealand secured 2 million doses of the Janssen vaccine through an advance purchase agreement last year. We purchased a portfolio of vaccine options to provide us with flexibility, and the approval of a second Covid-19 vaccine is welcome news. Medsafe follows a rigorous assessment process informed by the most up to date medical and scientific data. Approval has been very carefully considered with safety the key priority. The medical evidence shows Janssen is a very safe and effective vaccine. It is a great addition to our vaccine options.”

The Janssen vaccine would increase choices and flexibility in the immunisation rollout, Hipkins said.

“As a single dose vaccine, it may be useful in hard to reach locations or emergencies, or for those who cannot get the Pfizer vaccine.”