Campaigner welcomes business case for electrifying rail to Levin

Kāpiti Coast commuter rail campaigner Gwynn Compton has hailed the Government’s announcement of fast-tracking for a business case for extending commuter rail services through to Levin via electrification as a huge win for his Kāpiti-Horowhenua Commuter Rail Campaign and great news for commuters from both districts.

“The news that the Government is looking to fast-track the electrification of the commuter rail network through to Levin is fantastic news for commuters throughout both Kāpiti and Horowhenua,” says Mr Compton.

“With our districts growing quickly, the need to provide fast, frequent, and environmentally friendly commuter rail services to meet that growth was only ever going to get more urgent. As someone who has been passionately campaigning for the Wellington metropolitan rail network to be extended north of Waikanae, this is a huge win.”

Gwynn Compton says that electrification to Levin is only the first step, and the Government should also look to lock in a longer term plan to electrify the North Island Main Trunk line through to Palmerston North and provide more regular inter-city services.

“With the western corridor of the lower North Island experiencing rapid growth, having an integrated approach to public transport between Wellington and Palmerston North that helps people move quickly both north and south is vital.”

More information about Gwynn Compton’s Kāpiti-Horowhenua Commuter Rail Campaign is available at www.kapitihorowhenuarail.co.nz

