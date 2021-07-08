Electrifying rail services to Levin – part of new KiwiRail investment programme

Wellington.Scoop

The Government today announced that it has commissioned a business case for potentially extending electrification of rail services north of Waikanae to Levin and beyond. The announcement was part of a new rail investment programme.

News fron NZ Government

The Government is fulfilling its commitment to bring New Zealand’s rail network back up to scratch and support the economic recovery, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today. KiwiRail’s inaugural Rail Network Investment Programme (RNIP) was released today which details renewals and upgrades on the rail network over the next three years.

The Programme includes:

· Fully replacing 20 bridges around the country and improving around 25 more

· Replacing more than 200km of rail sleepers

· Replacing more than 130km of tracks

· Adding active controls (barrier arms, lights/bells) to 3 level crossings and making improvements to 25 more through renewals

· Upgrading signals on the Auckland metro network, a new Auckland train control centre and an additional power supply into the network, to support increased train frequency to come with the City Rail Link

· Investing in a business case for further network improvements across Wellington, including looking at potentially extending electrification north of Waikanae to Levin and beyond.

Michael Wood said rail is key to keeping New Zealand moving and is supporting our economic recovery.

“The disruptions to the supply chain due to COVID have shown how important it is to have a reliable rail network to keep freight flowing, which keeps our economy moving. This $1.3 billion investment is about lifting our national rail network to a resilient and reliable standard.

“It is enabling KiwiRail to take on around 150 new track staff, including a pipeline of trainees, and will also support numerous civil contracting firms and material suppliers. There will be work happening across every region, supporting jobs and the economic recovery.

“It’s a no brainer to rescue rail from the state of managed decline the previous government left it in. It’s worth up to $2.1 billion to our economy and every year it prevents 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions and 26 million car trips in Auckland and Wellington,” Michael Wood said.

This work builds on the Government’s revitalisation of rail, which includes:

re-opening the Wairoa to Napier line

building a third main line in Auckland (Wiri to Quay Park)

extending electrification from Papakura to Pukekohe

future rail stations at Drury to support housing development

future-proofing Auckland’s City Rail Link

bringing the rail line north of Auckland back up to scratch to help move freight

getting 15 new electric trains onto Auckland’s growing network

starting Te Huia – the Waikato to Auckland commuter service

starting work towards a Palmerston North Regional Economic Growth Hub

double tracking the rail line between Trentham and Upper Hutt

saving the Wairarapa line from deteriorating with critical maintenance work

bringing in new wagons and trains to replace aging assets

fully funding a South Island Mechanical Maintenance Hub which is being built at Waltham, Christchurch

investing to build a local wagon assembly facility at Hillside, Dunedin.

Regional summary

Note: the information below is the indicative programme and may change as individual projects develop, additional information comes to hand or other new issues arise on the network. This is common practice within programme management and KiwiRail has a robust process in place to manage any change.

Wellington:

Fully replacing bridges 30A and 30B (both north of Waikanae)

24km of re-railing, 22km of re-sleepering and 29 turnout replacements across the regional and metro lines and rail yards + civil works to improve formation and drainage

A business case for further network improvements to support more commuter services across the region. This needs to be aligned with the long-distance rolling stock business case Greater Wellington Regional Council is developing around replacement rolling stock for Wellington, Wairarapa and Palmerston North. It will include looking at potentially extending electrification north of Waikanae to Levin and beyond.

A business case and design for the replacement of the rail signalling system, to support commuter growth

Significant upgrades for the Wellington network and Wairarapa Line are already underway, funded through Waka Kotahi Transitional Rail and NZUP