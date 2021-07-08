Boil Water Notice lifted for Hautere/Te Horo residents

Press Release – Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council has today removed the precautionary boil water notice for the Hautere/Te Horo public water supply which was issued on Sunday 27 June..

The notice was put in place as a precautionary measure following heavy rain, which made the bore water collected from the Ōtaki river more turbid than usual.

Infrastructure Services Group Manager Sean Mallon says the Council has undertaken daily testing of the public drinking water supply which supplies approximately 300 properties and is sourced from two bores that sit alongside the Ōtaki River.

“Daily water sampling tests have been taken from a number of key locations over the past ten days, in addition to our routine water testing regime, and there are no signs of any contamination,” says Mr Mallon.

“The Ōtaki River has now returned to normal flows, and we are comfortable that the high-intensity UV light process we use as part of the water treatment process is working effectivity.

“Residents who access this supply no longer need to boil the water that comes out of their taps as a precautionary measure before use.”

As part of its drinking water safety and resilience programme, Council plans to improve its water treatment plant processes to remove turbidity.

Mr Mallon said $1.59 million will be invested over the next 12 months in upgrading the Hautere/Te Horo treatment plant.

“Work commenced in June 2021 and is on track for completion prior to July 2022. This upgrade will significantly improve the Council’s ability to provide safe, clean, reliable and resilient public drinking water supplies to the Hautere/Te Horo community.”

Hautere and Te Horo residents who access the public water supply to top up their tanks are advised to call the Council on 04 296 4700 or email kapiti.council@kapiticoast.govt.nz if they have any questions or concerns about their supply.

For more information about the Kāpiti Coast District’s public water supply, visit https://www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/Safe-Drinking-Water

https://www.healthed.govt.nz/resource/household-water-supplies

