What’s happening to 500,000 books from the National Library?

News from Book Guardians Aotearoa

Is the National Library really going to spend $1 billion dollars of taxpayer’s money on storing some half a million books before shipping them overseas (at a cost unspecified) to be digitised (as a donation from the New Zealand taxpayer) by an organisation (the Internet Archive)* which is under a cloud for digitising books it does not have the rights to digitise?

This is what it looks like, reading the response provided to an Official Information Act request on what is happening to the books which the Department of Internal Affairs and its Minister (who are responsible for the National Library) have decided – without consulting library users – are no longer wanted or needed by New Zealanders. Except now – maybe – they are presumed (again without consultation) to be wanted in a digital form.

“Book Guardians Aotearoa has even more questions now”, says spokesperson Michael Pringle.

They include:

has the Department of Internal Affairs indemnified the taxpayer against future lawsuits from copyright holders?

Why has the DIA apparently changed its position from that the books are to be “rehomed”, to sending them to an international digitisor? Why are books that the Library advised the Minister are of no value or interest, going to be digitised?

what happens to the books the Internet Archive doesn’t want?

who pays the shipping costs? (If it is the New Zealand taxpayer, how do the costs compare to the $1 billion that the Library advises the Minister would be the estimated cost of moving the books to a temporary storage location until its new repository in Levin is completed?)

is the DIA aware that the Wayback Machine (the portal of the Internet Archive) is not future- proofed against developments which quickly render technology obsolete?”

“Finally’, said Mr Pringle, “how can the Department of Internal Affairs – which should be aware that 10% of New Zealanders are already digitally excluded – possibly justify adding books to the public services which they are excluded from?”

bookguardiansaotearoa@gmail.com

* Notes on the Internet Archive

The Internet Archive is a non-profit organisation based in San Francisco. Originally formed in 1996 to archive and preserve much of the World Wide Web, it has expanded its activities to include digitising books and other texts. It claims this is a legitimate pursuit, even though much of the material is still in copyright, because of the “fair use” doctrine in US law. However several high-profile lawsuits by publishers regard the Internet Archive’s activities as piracy of material created by their authors. The issue is still before the courts.