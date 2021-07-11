Fishing vessel with two covid-infected seamen to berth at Queens Wharf

Wellington.Scoop

RNZ reports that the fishing vessel Viking Bay, carrying two crew members who have tested positive for Covid-19, will dock at Queens Wharf in Wellington tomorrow.

Perimeter fencing will cordon off the area where the vessel docks. Authorities will step up security at the wharf and there will be on-water patrols.

Most of the 20 crew members will will be taken to a managed isolation and quarantine facility to complete at least 14 days, while a small number will complete managed isolation on board.

Customs’ group manager maritime Stephen Waugh said there will be a very low public health risk.

“The crew will be transported at a time that will minimise the risk of coming into contact with members of the public,” he said. “Customs will maintain presence at the port throughout the operation, with the support of additional security personnel, and the Police Maritime Unit maintaining watch over the water.”

All Government and CentrePort staff who interact with the vessel or crew are vaccinated, and will work in line with health and safety protocols, he said. Crew who remain on board will receive daily health checks and the boat will undergo a deep clean at the end of the isolation period.

The two infected mariners arrived in Auckland last Monday and were driven to New Plymouth to join the ship. After learning about the positive cases, Port Taranaki refused to allow the Spanish-flagged vessel to dock.

TV1 News reports a statement from Customs:

“The All-of-Government response team has worked closely with the shipping agent and stakeholders, including CentrePort and Wellington City Council, to ensure that the health, transportation, and security plans are in place with minimal risk to the public.

“Security will be heightened at the wharf, with perimeter fencing cordoning off the area where the Viking Bay will dock so the public will not be allowed access.”

“All 20 crew members will undergo a comprehensive health check, including testing, on arrival.”