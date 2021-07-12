Union meeting for Tranzurban bus drivers tomorrow

Press Release – Greater Wellington Regional Council

Some Wellington bus customers will face disruptions to their travel on Tuesday between 9.30am and 1.30pm as Tranzurban drivers attend a Tramways Union meeting.

Metlink general manager Scott Gallacher says: “This only affects a part of our network, so customers can rest assured that the vast majority of our bus services will run as usual.”

The Union meeting will not affect school services, but customers using off-peak services that are on Tranzurban routes will face service cancellations.

“Whilst some of our services will be impacted, Metlink supports any Union members attending this important meeting,” says Mr Gallacher.

“The key thing for customers is to please check before you travel as there will be individual trips affected rather than entire routes.

“Please use Metlink’s app or website to check for cancelled services on the day, or call our Metlink team on 0800 801 700,” adds Mr Gallacher.

Metlink encourages customers to stay up to date through the website and social media channels, as well as through public information on radio.

The affected routes are: 1, 7, 17, 19, 19e, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29, 39, 210, 220, 226, 230, 236.

Check before you travel and keep up to date: https://www.metlink.org.nz/

