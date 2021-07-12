More border workers must be vaccinated – PM

Report from RNZ

Port and airport workers will soon be required to be vaccinated, as the government expands its border workforce rule.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced the move after a Cabinet meeting this afternoon.

Currently, the mandatory vaccination rule applies to workers at managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities, airside government officials and port workers.

They said the expanded order would also apply to:

Higher-risk and airside workers at airports

Port workers

Accommodation providers for isolating air crews

Workers handling items removed from ships, aircraft or MIQ

Companies routinely providing services to aircraft, ships or MIQ

Employees in contact with any of the above

Government-employed workers newly covered by the order will have until 26 August, and private employees until 30 September, to get their first dose.

New border workers covered by the order, regardless of employer, will be required to have a vaccination before starting work.

Workers who remained unvaccinated after the requirements come into effect would need to have a conversation with their employer, Ardern said.

Hipkins said just 54 percent of active port workers and 82 percent of active air border workers had been fully vaccinated. The new order would expand coverage to another 1800 unvaccinated border workers, he said.

“To prevent the virus getting into our communities, we must continue to strengthen our border by protecting the people who work there,” he said. “This is necessary to lift the uptake of the vaccine among the wider border workforce and strengthen our ongoing response to Covid-19.”

Hipkins said about 30,000 people were in the border testing register, but not all were active.

About 83 percent were fully vaccinated and a further 3 percent had received at least one dose, he said. Of those 30,000 there were 5000 unvaccinated workers:

About 1800 who had worked at the border in the past two weeks. About 1400 of those were air and maritime border workers.

About 3200 had not worked at the border for at least two weeks. If they were to begin work again in a frontline border role they would need to be vaccinated to do so.

Ardern said: “The vaccination of MIQ workers has been successful to date, with latest figures indicating all of the 4332 MIQ workers on site for the week ending 4 July were vaccinated. No unvaccinated worker can enter an MIQ facility.”

“With new variants like delta on the rise globally, we need to make sure we’re always adjusting our settings to make sure we keep the virus out.”

Asked why the government has not acted to bring these additional border workers under the mandatory vaccination order before now, Ardern says it is an “extraordinary step to mandate and to tell someone who may for instance be employed by a private sector employer that they will not be able to work in their job until they are vaccinated. That is a very big step”.

“Enough time has been given now for that to be voluntarily taken up …. looking at the numbers our view is that we need the uptake to be higher.”

Hipkins said the amount of time allowed was not an issue of having vaccine availability.

“There is a long lead time … those are the maximum timeframes, we’ll be working as hard as we can with them to get them to take up that opportunity at the first available chance.”