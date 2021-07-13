Iwi-led vaccination clinic opening in Masterton

News from CCDHB

Wairarapa’s iwi-led vaccination clinic, which was officially named on Friday, is soon to open for business. The centre, at 197 Chapel Street in Masterton, joins the other dedicated vaccination centres available for public appointments.

Mike Kawana, a respected leader of the Ngāti Hamua hapū, performed karakia and named the clinic Tekau mā iwa. The literal meaning is nineteen.

Mike talked about a taniwha which was a powerful and sometimes dangerous creature. Taniwha also acted as guardians by warning of the approach of enemies and at times saved people. He said “the clinic is a whare haumaru”, a safe place for our whānau, achieved through manaaki, understanding and sharing whānau experience with compassion and care and education. Mike also acknowledged rangatahi from Wairarapa who had gifted the name Tekau mā Iwa to the clinic.

Whaiora, which offers a wide range of health and social services to the Wairarapa community, proposed a vaccination clinic at 197 Chapel Street. The building previously housed Tu Ora Compass Health and is at the rear of Whaiora.

Triny Ruhe, the General Manager of Whaiora said: “There is a team of skilled people being trained to ensure the smooth operations of the clinic”. Most of the staff are from local hapū.

Rangitāne o Wairarapa, Kahungunu ki Wairarapa, Whaiora, and Te Hauora Runanga o Wairarapa have worked with the Wairarapa DHB and the Ministry of Health to provide the clinic as part of their commitment to the vaccination response. He waka eke noa: We are all in this together.

News from CCDHB – July 7

About 17 per cent of Māori in our region have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This is thanks to our vaccination programme’s focus on health equity, including through the mahi from five Māori-led clinics and the priority placed on equity by our PHO-led Community Vaccination Centres.

The progress so far is a growing achievement as increasing numbers of whānau Māori sought to protect each other from COVID-19.

As about 35,590 Māori in our region are registered with a health provider, that means about 6,000 have had a dose of the vaccination.

Our Ngā Kanohi Tiaki – Ngā Wāhi Tika: Trusted Faces in Trusted Places campaign draws strength from three key principals of Te Tiriti o Waitangi:

Partnership: Mobilising whānau to and from clinics in partnership with key Māori health providers and PHOs.

Participation: Delivering a COVID-19 vaccination programme by trusted faces in trusted faces.

Protection: Prioritising Māori with a whole-of-whānau approach to providing vaccinations.

We are now ramping up advertising to emphasise how the vaccine is particularly important to safeguard our kuia and kaumātua, hapū māmā and others who are more likely to get seriously ill from COVID-19.

Clinic contact details:

Kōkiri Marae Health Services clinic at Wainuiomata Marae in Lower Hutt. 0800 268 430

Maraeroa Marae Health Clinic at Maraeroa Marae in Porirua East. 0800 888 590

Hora Te Pai Health Services support a clinic in Paraparaumu. 0800 122 504

Ora Toa Health Clinic at Lydney Place in Central Porirua. 0508 672 862

Te Rūnanga o te Āti Awa kit e Upoko o te Ika clinic in Waiwhetu, Lower Hutt. 0800 123 829