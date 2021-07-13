Metlink’s new timetable: fewer peak buses and fewer cancellations

News from Metlink

We’re launching new timetables from 25 July to give customers a more reliable service during the driver shortage. To reduce the number of cancellations some peak services will be less frequent, but there’ll be more off-peak options to choose from.

This also helps us look after our drivers by reducing split shifts, and provides the Metlink community with more certainty and options to get them where they need to be.

Why are we making these changes?

Some of our Metlink Operators are dealing with multiple issues which have significantly impacted on their ability to service our bus network and, as a consequence, over the last 8 months they have had to cancel an increasing amount of peak services on some of our routes, often with very little notice.

Issues impacting some of our Operators include the global pandemic, people who are sick needing to stay home which impacts on driver numbers; the border is still closed due to COVID-19, and our Operators are being hit by labour shortages during the peaks. All of this means we need to reallocate resources across our peak service timetables to better meet demand and provide our communities and customers far greater certainty that timetables can be reliable.

Our Metlink community has told us that current levels of bus cancellations are unacceptable and action needs to be taken. Therefore Metlink has taken the lead, and we have been working with our Operators to rationalise and redesign the timetables. By doing this, we have been able to reallocate buses and drivers to service runs, which brings more stability right across our network.