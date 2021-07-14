Specialists warn of risk from covid-infected fishermen in isolation in Wellington hotel

Report from RNZ

A medical specialist says the 15 foreign fishermen who are in MIQ in Wellington pose a risk and should be kept locked in their rooms. The warning comes from Auckland University professor of medicine Des Gorman.

The men, one of whom has the Delta variant, are from the crew of the deep-sea vessel Viking Bay which berthed at Queens Wharf on Monday. Five other crew members have been allowed to remain on board.

The Grand Mercure in Wellington has opened up a second floor to house the infected mariners from the Viking Bay.

The 5-star hotel is a dual-use managed isolation facility which houses both infected and non-infected returnees.

To manage the risk, the two groups are kept on separate floors with separate outdoor spaces and separate lifts.

Usually, the hotel just keeps one floor with ten rooms for infected people, but to accommodate the extra demand, the hotel has opened up ten rooms on a second floor.

Professor of Public Health Michael Baker told reporter Harry Lock the number of infected people does present a heightened risk, but it can still be managed.

But Professor Gorman says the arrangement “has danger written all over it.”