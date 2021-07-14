Wellington Scoop
Ice on the overhead lines stops Kapiti trains

All train services on the Kapiti line were stopped for three hours this morning because of ice on the overhead lines.

Metlink said at 7.05 that “limited bus replacements had arrived at Porirua” and were travelling into Wellington.

At 8am, bus replacements were leaving Wellington and “going all stops to Waikanae.”

Then at 8.20 it said there were limited bus replacements running between Wellington and Porirua. But no services between Waikanae and Porirua. Confusing?

At 8.10, Metlink reported a further complication:

Services are suspended between Waikanae and Porirua due to congested lines. We have multiple trains ready to leave Waikanae for Wellington but they cannot get through at the moment due to ongoing icy conditions causing the congestion.

Then at 9.15:

We have received clearance to run services southbound. Services northbound will resume from the 9:33 Wellington to Waikanae onwards. Please still expect some delays.

And at 11.30:

Kapiti line services have resumed regular scheduled timetable. We apologise for the disruption this morning and we appreciate your patience.

Temperatures had dropped in the region overnight with Paraparaumu recording -1C at 7am. MetService urged its bus drivers to watch out for ice.

  1. Gwynn Compton, 14. July 2021, 9:42

    8.50am. Capital Connection stranded at Paraparaumu, there was a freight train stuck at Paekākāriki. The lost productivity from this must be massive. [via twitter]

     
  2. roger sercombe, 14. July 2021, 11:28

    So why does the ice matter? What are they worried about? Death by icicle 🙂 or the cables get heavy and might break? pull out of weak joins?…and get electrocuted?

     
  3. bsmith, 14. July 2021, 12:01

    Wouldn’t happen with good old diesel … just saying.

     

