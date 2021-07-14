Ice on the overhead lines stops Kapiti trains

Wellington.Scoop

All train services on the Kapiti line were stopped for three hours this morning because of ice on the overhead lines.

Metlink said at 7.05 that “limited bus replacements had arrived at Porirua” and were travelling into Wellington.

At 8am, bus replacements were leaving Wellington and “going all stops to Waikanae.”

Then at 8.20 it said there were limited bus replacements running between Wellington and Porirua. But no services between Waikanae and Porirua. Confusing?

At 8.10, Metlink reported a further complication:

Services are suspended between Waikanae and Porirua due to congested lines. We have multiple trains ready to leave Waikanae for Wellington but they cannot get through at the moment due to ongoing icy conditions causing the congestion.

Then at 9.15:

We have received clearance to run services southbound. Services northbound will resume from the 9:33 Wellington to Waikanae onwards. Please still expect some delays.

And at 11.30:

Kapiti line services have resumed regular scheduled timetable. We apologise for the disruption this morning and we appreciate your patience.

Need some of these to clear the ice on the overhead wires, instead of having the network paralysed every time there’s a mild frost. https://t.co/8FbtoFm9uj pic.twitter.com/UaCdy8jv5A — Gwynn Compton (@gwynncompton) July 13, 2021

Temperatures had dropped in the region overnight with Paraparaumu recording -1C at 7am. MetService urged its bus drivers to watch out for ice.