Sixteenth crew member now in MIQ with covid – all have Delta variant

News from Ministry of Health

One of the remaining five crew members aboard the Viking Bay quarantined fishing vessel became unwell last night and, out of an abundance of caution, he was transferred to the on-shore quarantine facility in Wellington.

The transfer of the crew member was done with the appropriate precautions in place and following advice from the local regional public health service. The crew member had previously returned a negative test result, and a further test will be taken today with the result expected late today.

Sixteen crew have now been transferred to the onshore quarantine facility.

The four remaining crew members aboard the Viking Bay, who have returned negative test results to date, are expected to undergo COVID-19 testing as per the normal sequence for close contacts of a case. These crew will have a day-0 test, a day-five test, followed by a day-12 test during their 14 days of isolation.

The vessel’s owner and agent provided a dispensation to the vessel to have only four crew on board to meet minimum safety requirements. Contingency planning is underway for any further changes in crew numbers. Port authorities, and the shipping agent, advise the Ministry that ongoing maintenance of the vessel will be undertaken while it is berthed in Wellington. The required maintenance does not require anyone to go onboard.

The Ministry of Health can confirm that whole genome sequencing from 12 of the crew aboard the Viking Bay shows they all have the Delta variant of COVID-19.

These 12 results demonstrate that the variants are all linked, though these cases are not genomically linked to the first case on the vessel, which also had the Delta variant. None of the current cases are linked to any other confirmed cases in New Zealand.

Source inquiries will be undertaken, however the finding around the Delta variant is not unexpected. It reinforces the importance of the precautions taken in transferring crew to the quarantine facility in Wellington.

MBIE advise that the Viking Bay mariners are on separate floors, and have their own fresh air and smoking areas, and a separate lift to move in while at the quarantine facility. These mariners are in rooms by themselves and are expected to follow strict Infection Prevention and Control protocols developed by the Ministry of Health to manage the risks of spreading COVID-19.