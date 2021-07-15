Protecting the town belt (again)

by Helene Ritchie

The Wellington City Council wants to turn our Town Belt into an amusement park so that the city can be “revitalised.” If the council is successful, there will be nothing stopping a music festival, a beer festival, and a host of “vibrant” activities attacking our city’s most precious natural environment, in pursuit of the mighty dollar.

The City Council boasts that reserves and Town Belt sites would become “energised public spaces”, “driving people into the city”, and “would be positive for the local economy and hospitality industry”. In other words, it wants to turn the Town Belt and reserves and many others into profit making land.

In other words, booze, rubbish, noise, vehicles, entry fees, fire(works), shops, pubs are to be welcomed on the Town Belt and in our reserves. This is quite contrary to the prevailing protective legislation. Further, it is an insult to the hundreds and hundreds of Wellingtonians who’ve been planting, weeding, restoring, protecting, enhancing, and recently celebrating the planting of two million trees.

This is no joke. That’s what the Council says it wants for the Town Belt and reserves of Wellington. It has the audacity to disregard the Wellington Town Belt Act 2016 and to instead ask the people of Wellington to infect the Town Belt with businesses and large scale events. Where are these ideas coming from? Why are our mayor and councillors fiddling while Rome burns?

The Council has enthusiastically announced – without concern for the negative effect – plans to merge into one bumper “trading and events in public places policy”, all events on footpaths, and on specified sites on Town Belt and reserves. This includes allowing and encouraging events and other commercial activities on reserves and the Town Belt. It cites as suitable: amusement rides and devices, commercial tours, commercial group fitness businesses, recreation service provision (shops), large scale commercial one-off events eg. Homegrown music festivals, Beervana, etc., outdoor dining (aka pubs),amongst others.

It ignores the fact that the Act states that members of the public are entitled to freedom of entry and access to the Wellington Town Belt.

It tries to circumvent the Act which states that no business activity may be undertaken on the Town Belt (irrespective of any easement, lease, or licence) unless as a significant exception and then authorised only after public consultation. But the Council is proposing to do away with public consultation for the specified sites in their new policy.

The Council is guilty here of flagrantly disregarding the Reserves Act 1977, and the Town Belt Act 2016, the latter requiring the council as trustee of the Wellington Town Belt, to

recognise and provide for its protection and enhancement for future generations; to support healthy indigenous ecosystems and be accessible to all and for all to enjoy.

A myriad of reserves sites city wide are mentioned by the council. The Town Belt sites which it considers to be suitable for trading, business and commercial activity are the Mt Victoria Lookout, the Mount Victoria nature trail site, Hataitai Park, Wakefield Park. But then there is a note which says, “that the list of sites on the Town Belt is being worked through and will be updated..” Where?

Just five years ago, I managed to lead the successful creation of the Town Belt Act 2016, with the help of hundreds of Wellingtonians, Council staff, and M.P. Grant Robertson, to protect this public land from further loss, encroachments, and commercial use, and enhance the natural environment of the Town Belt. We spent six years – 2010-2016 – consulting and arguing over the use of the Town Belt, clarifying key definitions and exclusions of business, trading and commercial use. We came to the conclusion that commercial use of the Town Belt and businesses were generally not to be allowed.

Now the Council ignores and defies the Act.

Overheard recently was a conversation between the mayor, a councillor and Grant Robertson. Councillors were asking him about possible amendments to the Town Belt Act, to allow commercial activity, trading, and charging fees on the Town Belt. I cannot imagine that he – who introduced the Town Belt Act in Parliament – would entertain this. But would he?

The Town Belt and the City’s reserves should be taken right out of this policy.

There is no similarity between urban footpaths and tarsealed public places and our natural environment public place(s). In addition to all the other considerations, the Act specifies that the Town Belt is not a road, nor is it part of a road set aside to be footpath, as defined in the Local Government Act 1978.

The Town Belt and all reserves must be excluded from the Trading and Events in public places policy and instead the Council should adhere to its trustee responsibilities of protecting and enhancing the Town Belt, a flagship and defining feature of Whanganui-a-tara/Wellington.

There is no public appetite to relitigate the protection of the Town Belt and our reserves.

This is one more Council nonsense which I and many others vigorously oppose.

You can tell the council what you think by making a submission to the Council – submissions close on 5 p.m. 16 August.