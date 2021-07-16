Wellington man missing, last seen on Queens Wharf
News from New Zealand Police
Wellington Police are appealing for sightings of 30-year-old Sandy Calkin, who was reported missing last weekend.
He was last seen by friends on Courtenay Place at around 1am on Saturday.
CCTV footage shows him walking in a northerly direction on Queens Wharf near Shed 6 a short time later.
Sandy is about 170cm tall and of slim build.
He was wearing a maroon hoody, blue jeans, a black beanie and carrying a backpack.
Police and Sandy’s family are extremely concerned for his safety and urge anyone who may have any information to call 111, quoting file number 210712/3425.
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url