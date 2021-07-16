Wellington man missing, last seen on Queens Wharf

News from New Zealand Police

Wellington Police are appealing for sightings of 30-year-old Sandy Calkin, who was reported missing last weekend.

He was last seen by friends on Courtenay Place at around 1am on Saturday.

CCTV footage shows him walking in a northerly direction on Queens Wharf near Shed 6 a short time later.

Sandy is about 170cm tall and of slim build.

He was wearing a maroon hoody, blue jeans, a black beanie and carrying a backpack.

Police and Sandy’s family are extremely concerned for his safety and urge anyone who may have any information to call 111, quoting file number 210712/3425.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url