by Roland Sapsford

The Wellington suburb of Northland in the 1970s was a far cry from what it is now. I had an after-high school job delivering groceries for the GHB store (like Four Square) that's now a Burger Wisconsin. The owner Rua Harris ("Rua's personal grocery service") was a charming man and had customers all over the show. They rang in orders and then I (with one or two others) delivered them in an old CA Bedford van. Some of the older people loved our visits and would always have tea and biscuits for us. Deliveries took a long time some days.